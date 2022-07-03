Pillion rider killed in accident on Tirupati-Tiruttani highway

A 52-year-old resident of Bommarajapuram in Thiruttani was killed after he came under the wheels of a truck on the Tirupati-Tiruttani highway on Saturday evening.

The police said Subburaj was going with his friend Kesavaiah on a two-wheeler to Arakkonam. When they were returning, a speeding truck hit the vehicle behind. In the impact, both were thrown off the vehicle and Subburaj, who was riding pillion, was run over.

The public immediately rushed the victim in an ambulance to Government Tiruttani hospital where he died without responding to the treatment, the police said. The truck driver has been arrested.