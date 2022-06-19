Pillion rider killed in accident in Tiruvallur

June 19, 2022 16:54 IST

Another one battling for life in hospital

One pillion rider was killed and another seriously injured in an accident near Eekawarpalayam village on Saturday night.

A police official of Pathirivedu station in Tiruvallur district said N. Naresh, 20, a resident of Venpakkam in Ponneri, had gone to his relative’s house along with his friends Krishna and Karthik in Ramachandrapuram in a two-wheeler.

Krishna, who was riding triples, lost control of the vehicle. As a result, three of them fell from the bike. Naresh who was killed on the spot. Karthik has been admitted to Ponneri Government Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police have filed a case and detained Krishna of Gummidipoondi.