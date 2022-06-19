Pillion rider killed in accident in Tiruvallur
Another one battling for life in hospital
One pillion rider was killed and another seriously injured in an accident near Eekawarpalayam village on Saturday night.
A police official of Pathirivedu station in Tiruvallur district said N. Naresh, 20, a resident of Venpakkam in Ponneri, had gone to his relative’s house along with his friends Krishna and Karthik in Ramachandrapuram in a two-wheeler.
Krishna, who was riding triples, lost control of the vehicle. As a result, three of them fell from the bike. Naresh who was killed on the spot. Karthik has been admitted to Ponneri Government Hospital.
The police have filed a case and detained Krishna of Gummidipoondi.
