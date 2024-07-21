ADVERTISEMENT

Pillion rider killed after falling down from two-wheeler on Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee

Published - July 21, 2024 01:11 pm IST

He was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital where he died within a few hours of being admitted.

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old pillion rider was killed after he and the motorist fell down while driving on the Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee on the night of July 20.

Tambaram Police said “S. Harshvardhan and P. Suriya, both from Nesapakkam, were proceeding in a two-wheeler with Suriya riding pillion on the Outer Ring Road towards Poonamallee at around 8 p.m. on Saturday”.

“As they were proceeding towards Poonamallee, the front tyre of the two-wheeler burst near the Varadarajapuram toll gate. In the impact, both Mr. Harshvardhan and Mr. Suriya fell down from the vehicle in which Mr. Suriya sustained severe body injury, while the rider sustained minor injuries. Immediately Mr. Suriya was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital where he died within a few hours of being admitted.”

