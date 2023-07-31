Pillion rider falls from motorcycle, run over by water tanker

July 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

CHENNAI A 48-year-old woman pillion rider was run over by a water tanker in Anakaputhur on Monday after falling from a two-wheeler as stray cattle rammed the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Nagammal, 48, a resident of Indira Nagar, Pallavaram. The couple were riding towards Thirumudivakkam. In Anakaputhur, cattle roaming the road suddenly moved towards them and hit the two-wheeler. Nagammal’s husband, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control over his two-wheeler and the couple fell on the road. The woman came under the wheel of a water tanker, which was coming behind them, while her husband escaped with minor injuries. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

The Traffic Investigation Wing, Chromepet, and sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem.

