HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pillion rider falls from motorcycle, run over by water tanker

July 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

CHENNAI A 48-year-old woman pillion rider was run over by a water tanker in Anakaputhur on Monday after falling from a two-wheeler as stray cattle rammed the vehicle. 

The victim has been identified as Nagammal, 48, a resident of Indira Nagar, Pallavaram. The couple were riding towards Thirumudivakkam. In Anakaputhur, cattle roaming the road suddenly moved towards them and hit the two-wheeler. Nagammal’s husband, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control over his two-wheeler and the couple fell on the road. The woman came under the wheel of a water tanker, which was coming behind them, while her husband escaped with minor injuries. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.  

The Traffic Investigation Wing, Chromepet, and sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.