Pillion rider dies in accident at Chennai

October 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old youth riding pillion was killed on the spot after being thrown off a two-wheeler that was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Ekkatuthangal on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

According to a senior officer of the City Traffic Police, the victim Surya Krishna, a resident of Baroda Street in West Mambalam, was proceeding with his friend on a two-wheeler when a vehicle, being driven in a rash manner, rammed it near the Kasi theatre bridge and sped off. In the impact, Surya Krishna and his friend fell off the two-wheeler vehicle. Surya Krishna was killed on the spot. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police sent the body of the victim to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating to trace the vehicle had rammed the two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT