Pillion rider dies as tractor hits two-wheeler in Tiruttani

The pillion rider was not wearing a helmet and died of head injuries on the spot

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 18:17 IST

A 28-year-old resident of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district died on the spot after a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion at Sholingur Road on Tuesday night. The Tiruttani police have arrested the driver of the tractor.

A police official of Tiruttani station said E. Oosur, residing in Pallipattur, was returning home from Kumararajapet on his friend’s two-wheeler when a tractor carrying sugarcane and being driven in a rash manner hit the vehicle from behind.  

In the impact, Oosur, riding pillion without wearing a helmet, fell along with the rider Krishnakanth near the V.K.N. Kandigai bus stop. Oosur sustained serious head injury and died on the spot while his friend escaped with a minor injury. 

The victim’s body was sent to Truttani Government Hospital for postmortem. 

