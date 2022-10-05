Pillion rider dies as tractor hits two-wheeler in Tiruttani

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old resident of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district died on the spot after a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion at Sholingur Road on Tuesday night. The Tiruttani police have arrested the driver of the tractor.

A police official of Tiruttani station said E. Oosur, residing in Pallipattur, was returning home from Kumararajapet on his friend’s two-wheeler when a tractor carrying sugarcane and being driven in a rash manner hit the vehicle from behind.

In the impact, Oosur, riding pillion without wearing a helmet, fell along with the rider Krishnakanth near the V.K.N. Kandigai bus stop. Oosur sustained serious head injury and died on the spot while his friend escaped with a minor injury.

The victim’s body was sent to Truttani Government Hospital for postmortem.