Chennai

Pillion rider dies as tractor hits two-wheeler in Tiruttani

A 28-year-old resident of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district died on the spot after a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion at Sholingur Road on Tuesday night. The Tiruttani police have arrested the driver of the tractor.

A police official of Tiruttani station said E. Oosur, residing in Pallipattur, was returning home from Kumararajapet on his friend’s two-wheeler when a tractor carrying sugarcane and being driven in a rash manner hit the vehicle from behind.  

In the impact, Oosur, riding pillion without wearing a helmet, fell along with the rider Krishnakanth near the V.K.N. Kandigai bus stop. Oosur sustained serious head injury and died on the spot while his friend escaped with a minor injury. 

The victim’s body was sent to Truttani Government Hospital for postmortem. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 6:19:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pillion-rider-dies-as-tractor-hits-two-wheeler-in-tiruttani/article65971062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY