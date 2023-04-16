ADVERTISEMENT

Pillion driver killed in accident near Chennai

April 16, 2023

Police have filed a case against the motorist for rash driving and are investigating.

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old resident of Gummidipoondi, who was riding pillion in a motorcycle, died after falling down from the vehicle on Saturday night.

Police said C. Ganesan, who was working in a private company, had gone to Pazhaverkadu beach on the eve of the Tamil New Year’s festival along with his friends. They were returning from home when his friend M. Sivakumar, who was riding the bike, lost control of his vehicle when he was taking a turn near the Kodimaram bus stop in Sattankuppam.

Ganesan fell from the vehicle and sustained severe head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital by his friends and the residents where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Thirupalaivanam Police handed over the body to the relatives after finishing the postmortem formalities.

