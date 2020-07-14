ChennaiKANCHEEPURAM 14 July 2020 00:23 IST
Pillayar Palayam barricaded
The Kancheepuram Collector has announced complete lockdown in Pillayar Palayam in the district from July 13 to 26.
The announcement comes in the wake of the locality, which houses a large number of daily wage earners, reporting 128 cases of COVID-19 patients.
As part of the preventive measures, the Collector has ordered that all the 21 streets be fully barricaded and prevent people from moving out of the locality. A senior official said the locality consists of 7,000 families engaged in handloom and construction activities. With 128 COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, the virus could spread to outside areas So, all the streets have been blocked to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.
