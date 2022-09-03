Piling rig machine falls near Metro Rail construction site

Narrow escape for the workers as flyover prevents the machine from tumbling

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The piling rig machine that fell over the flyover at the Metro Rail construction workers at Retteri in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Many workers had a narrow escape as a piling rig machine fell at the Chennai Metro Rail construction site at Retteri on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 11.20 p.m. on September 1, while the piling machine, which is used for drilling the ground, fell over the flyover causing a minor damage to the structure. “Thankfully, the flyover took the impact of the fall of the piling rig machine. If not, it could have fallen over workers at the site. No worker was injured in this incident,” a source said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), as the city received rain a few days ago, the soil in the area has loosened. “When the operator was moving piling rig, suddenly, the soil gave way and the machine sank and fell over the flyover. The piling rig was deployed for utility diversion work. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and removed the piling rig machine by 6.30 a.m. the next day,” an official said.

As part of the massive Phase II project that is being built across the city at a cost of ₹61,843 crore, Metro Rail will have three corridors —Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to SIPCOT. The elevated station at Retteri is part of the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai may receive rains in the coming months and this problem could occur in future too. But officials said they had begun taking steps to make sure such accidents do not repeat in future.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We are taking safety very seriously. We hold review meetings every week with the general consultants and regularly with the contractors too. We are holding a detailed investigation into the issue,” another official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app