Piled-up garbage raises a stink near Porur toll-plaza

Mounds of garbage can be found dumped along the service lane of the 32-km-long Chennai Bypass, especially near Porur toll-plaza. Construction debris and wet waste from meat shops are also part of these heaps. “The service lane near the toll-plaza is stench-ridden. At times, the garbage overflows on to the carriageway,” says K. Vinoth, a resident of Porur. Traders near the toll-plaza say much of the dumping happens at night. As there is no regular patrolling along the service lane, people find it convenient to discard waste, say traders.
The bypass comes under the purview of National Highways Authority of India. It witnesses heavy traffic as it connects four national highways: Chennai – Tirupati, Chennai-Bangalore, Chennai-Tada and Chennai-Tiruchi.
“Necessary measures will be taken to put an end to this practice,” says an NHAI official.
