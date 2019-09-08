PIL to trace missing waterbodies of Injambakkam

The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai Collector and Corporation Commissioner to respond to a PIL petition which sought a direction to trace missing waterbodies from localities around Injambakkam.

The petitioner claimed the waterbodies remained only on paper but had disappeared physically due to rampant encroachments.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani and Justice M. Duraiswamy wanted the officials’ response by September 26.

Pon Thangavelu, a local resident of Injambakkam, had filed the case claiming that Kanakkan Maaniya Kulam, Thattan Keeni Thangal, Maankeni Kuttai, Thaliyar Maaniya Kulam and 23 other waterbodies had become untraceable due to encroachments.

Though several representations were made to the officials to restore the waterbodies to their original state, nothing fruitful transpired till date forcing the petitioner to move court, his counsel A.P. Suryaprakasam said.