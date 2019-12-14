PIL seeks setting up of waste processing facilities in city

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain Greater Chennai Corporation from inviting tenders for collection and transportation of solid waste without first setting up and operating solid waste processing facilities and sanitary landfills in accordance with the relevant rules.

G. Kannan, a resident of Mogappair here, has filed the case claiming that the Corporation was yet to establish sanitary landfills as required under the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016. He pointed out that sanitary land filling leads to safe disposal of residual solid waste and inert waste on land in a facility designed with protective measures against pollution.

Claiming that the Corporation does not have any such facility, he said, the waste collected across the city was simply dumped in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dump yards for more than three decades. As per the website of the civic body, about 5,400 tonnes of garbage/solid waste was generated in the city every day apart from 700 tonnes of construction waste. There were seven transfer stations that handle 3,600 tonnes of garbage a day. The garbage from these stations is shifted to the Perungudi dump yard spread over 200 acres where about 2,400 to 2,600 tonnes per day was being deposited and the Kodungaiyur yard, spread over 269 acres, where about 2,600 to 2,800 tonnes was being dumped.

Claiming that such a practice could not be allowed to go on forever, the petitioner said, it was high time, the Corporation established sanitary land filling facilities apart from creating infrastructure to process solid waste.