PIL seeks action against Loyola College principal

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to initiate criminal as well as departmental action against the principal of Loyola College for having allowed “derogatory” exhibits to be displayed at an art exhibition held last month.

The petition has been listed for admission before a Division Bench of Justice S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad on Monday.

Vedha alias Dhamodharan, claiming to be the editor (society, polity, culture, art and religion) of Microstat, an online source of socio-economic database, had filed the case also seeking action against the artist Mugilan and the organiser Kaleeswaran.

Protests held

The art exhibition was held on the college campus on January 19 and 20.

When word spread, the BJP as well as the Hindu Munnani jumped into protests.

Immediately, the college came out with an apology and the coordinator of the Art and Literary unit of the Loyola Student Support Service said the campus was “misused” for displaying derogatory exhibits.

‘Oblique motive’

Mr. Dhamodharan had filed the present PIL petition claiming that the exhibits were displayed with an oblique motive to create a clash between Hindus and Christians.

He also claimed that he had made a detailed representation to a host of officials including the Higher Education Secretary, Director of Collegiate Education, the Registrar of the University of Madras to which the college was affiliated to and the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai on January 22, seeking appropriate action against the principal and others.