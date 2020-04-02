PIL plea to grant interim bail to those not facing heinous charges

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the trial courts across the State to grant interim bail to all accused, except those involved in heinous crimes, after accepting their bail applications filed through e-mail.
Advocate G. Mohanakrishnan has filed the case alleging that the norm of physical distancing could be followed in the prisons to avoid spread of COVID-19 only if as many prisoners were released as possible by considering the nature of the cases in which they had been booked.
The Supreme Court too had passed a general order to that effect but the trial courts in the State remain shutdown for three weeks in view of the nationwide lockdown. Though litigants had been permitted to file extremely urgent cases through e-mail, they were not being taken up for hearing, he claimed.
