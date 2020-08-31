PIL in HC wants govt. to take over financial transaction of private schools, colleges

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice, returnable in four weeks, to the State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to take control of the financial transactions of private schools and colleges in the State.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha passed the order on the petition filed by K.M. Karthik from Tiruchi. The petitioner wanted the government to take control of collection of fees from students as well as payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff.

Consequentially, he sought a direction to reduce the fee structure of the private schools and colleges to the maximum extent possible after conducting a detailed audit of their revenue and expenditure through the Income Tax Department.

The petitioner further insisted upon a specific direction to close down the cash counters functioning in schools and colleges in order to prevent the institutions from fudging the records with respect to their revenues and to discourage payment of less salary to the staff.