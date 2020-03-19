PIL alleges non-availability of sanitisers

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to respond by Friday to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition complaining about non availability of hand sanitisers and surgical masks in pharmacies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the absence of a mechanism to lodge complaints regarding such non availability.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy issued the direction on the PIL petition filed by advocate G. Rajesh who claimed that he could not get hand sanitisers and masks either a pharmacy near his residence in Adyar nor at the one near the High Court campus. He also claimed no helpline had been created to lodge a complaint in that regard.

According to the petitioner, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had issued a notification on March 13 declaring surgical masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities. The notification stated that those goods should not be hoarded or sold beyond the maximum retail price printed on the cartons.

An advisory issued on the same day to all State governments insisted upon creating helplines for registering complaints regarding the newly added essential commodities. Nevertheless, the Tamil Nadu government was yet to establish a helpline, he claimed.