Chennai

PIL against using rail coaches as isolation wards

Petitioner says coaches might lack sanitation and other facilities

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court contending that the Centre ought to have augmented facilities in private hospitals, instead of converting rail coaches into isolation wards for treating COVID-19 patients.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan took up the case, filed by advocate M. Munusamy, for hearing through videoconferencing on Tuesday, and adjourned it to Thursday for hearing the arguments of P.T. Ramkumar, standing counsel for the Southern Railway.

In his affidavit, the litigant claimed that using train coaches as isolation wards was not a good idea, since they might lack sanitation and other facilities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:43:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pil-against-using-rail-coaches-as-isolation-wards/article31284117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY