PIL against using rail coaches as isolation wards

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court contending that the Centre ought to have augmented facilities in private hospitals, instead of converting rail coaches into isolation wards for treating COVID-19 patients.
Justice S. Vaidyanathan took up the case, filed by advocate M. Munusamy, for hearing through videoconferencing on Tuesday, and adjourned it to Thursday for hearing the arguments of P.T. Ramkumar, standing counsel for the Southern Railway.
In his affidavit, the litigant claimed that using train coaches as isolation wards was not a good idea, since they might lack sanitation and other facilities.
