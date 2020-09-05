PIL against decision to cancel arrear exams

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to quash a Government Order issued on August 26 cancelling the arrear examinations for all college as well as polytechnic students, except those in the final semester, across the State.

Advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi filed the case on the ground that the decision taken by the State government to cancel the arrear examinations in toto would lead to lowering the academic standards of individual universities and colleges.

‘Against UGC norms’

He also claimed that the decision taken by the State government was against University Grants Commission regulations and the guidelines issued by the Centre.

He said the government had no right to interfere in the academic matters of individual universities.

The GO was also assailed on the ground of discrimination. The petitioner claimed that the arrear examinations had been cancelled only for students pursuing arts, science, polytechnic, engineering and Master of Computer Application programmes.

The government had omitted those studying law, agriculture and veterinary courses, he said. The universities could be asked to postpone the conduct of the arrear examinations but they could not be directed to cancel the examinations, he contended.

“If students who had scored less than 20% of marks and had arrears in more than 10 papers are allowed to clear all those papers without writing examinations, it will not only affect the credibility of the university but also affect future prospects of the students,” he added.