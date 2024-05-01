GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Piers being removed to make way for Chennai Port - Maduravoyal corridor

May 01, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
One of the piers being demolished along the Cooum River by the contractor.

One of the piers being demolished along the Cooum River by the contractor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Work to demolish 17 existing piers of the 20.6-km-long Chennai Port – Maduravoyal corridor is under way.

It will now be constructed as a double-decker corridor at an estimated cost of ₹5,500 crore.

The piers are located along the Cooum at Egmore and Thousand Lights, and objections had been raised about the location of these piers.

In its new avatar, the corridor that will allow heavy vehicles to and from the Chennai Port on the second level will have 605 piers, including those which will hold up 13 ramps. The contractor is presently arranging for rigs to dig holes to construct piers. Platforms are being prepared for the same. With two test piles having been completed, more are being carried out at present, explained sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).  

Construction of 64 houses in lieu of those being demolished on Navy land near the port for the double decker is underway. “This land is required for the final connectivity of 120 metres to the port. Vehicles can directly enter the port crossing gate 10. The new houses are coming up behind the golf links in Nandanam at a cost of ₹62 crore. These would be completed by May 2025 and only after that would the existing houses on Navy lands be demolished,” said sources.  

The concessionaire is also involved in removing lamp posts and barricades along the median at Maduravoyal. The double decker that will have a toll plaza on the second level is expected to be completed by May 2026. The final hurdles in the form of land acquisition has been removed with the award being passed for the same. A total of ₹91 crore is to be given by the State government for 4,800 sq mt at Arumbakkam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.