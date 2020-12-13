Pidari Ponniyamman Koil pond gets filled with water

Pidari Ponniyamman Koil pond, which lies between Ambattur Third Main Road and Korattur in Pattaravakkam, is suddenly refreshing to the eye.

Bone-dry before the monsoon, the tank is now filled with water. Left alone, it would not have acted as a “mop” and a “basin” taking in all the floodwaters. Reportedly, for three decades, the tank presented a sorry picture.

Credit for this transformation goes to the Environmental Foundation of India (EFI), Rotary Club of Chennai Meraki District 3232, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA) and Ambattur Neer Nilaigal Padhukappu Eyakkam.

As per an EFI blog, the restoration work done in association with Greater Chennai Corporation included removal of solid waste and invasive weeds, desilting and deepening the tank, constructing and strengthening the earthen step bunds, creating groundwater recharging structures and also a fence.

The creation of the “Centre Circular Recharge Pit” to enable surface water to seep underground and recharge the aquifers is a unique feature of the restoration, adds the note in the blog.

Arun Krishnamurthy of EFI says they collected 32 truckloads of construction debris from the pond. “Usually it is 10 to 12 truckloads, but this pond had so much industrial waste that it was slowly vanishing,” he says.

V.B. Ganesh Babu, a member of AIEMA who now oversees the maintenance of the tank, says the place was a mess when they first inspected it.

“People were dumping garbage and cattle were left to roam freely,” says Ganesh Babu, who is also a member of Ambattur Neer Nilaigal Padhukappu Eyakkam. The tank had shrunk in size due to encroachments.

He points out that with the North East monsoon turning out to be bountiful, the results of the efforts taken by these agencies are evident. Saplings have been planted on the banks of the tank.

Improving water table

K. Prakasam, a long-time resident of the area, says at the height of summer, more than 40 lorries are required to meet the water requirement of more than 3,000 residents in the village. “With the tank almost filled to capacity, dependence on private tanker lorries is bound to drop in the months to come,” says Prakasam.

M. Balachandran, president, AIEMA, points out that the tank is bang in the middle of the estate and seeing this restored waterbody will be a boon to the villagers and the industries surrounding it.

“Companies do not get piped water supply and are dependent either on tanker lorries or borewell water. Restoring this temple tank will help replenish the water table that would help in turn recharge our wells,” says Balachandran, adding that the cost of laying the fence was sponsored by AIEMA.

AIEMA’s June newsletter carries an image of the restored tank on its cover page, and runs an article on this initiative.

A small Miyawaki forest has also been created around the pond with flower bearing and traditional trees. The place has also started attracting birds, says Ganesh Babu.