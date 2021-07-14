Physical education teacher held for murder in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 00:55 IST

The victim and the accused were in an illicit relationship

A physical education teacher was arrested by the Kancheepuram taluk police on charges of murdering a woman in Orikkai village.

The victim was identified as Anitha, 42, who worked as Tamil professor in a private university.

The victim stayed in a room on the terrace of her house while her sister lived on the ground floor. Police said late on Saturday, Anitha called her sister on the phone and hung up after saying that somebody was hiding in her room.

Advertising

Advertising

Declared dead

Later, her sister found her with bleeding injuries, and took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police scrutinised Anitha’s phone call records and found she was frequently in touch with Sudhakar, 40, of Pandavaperumal Koil Street, Kancheepuram.

Upon interrogation, the police learned that Sudhakar, a married man, and Anitha were in an illicit relationship. On the day of the incident, they had a quarrel as she insisted him to marry her. Hence, he went to her room and allegedly stabbed her before escaping.

Sudhakar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.