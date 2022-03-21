Physical education lessons to resume for Classes VI to IX

The School Education Department has allowed the resumption of physical education lessons for students of Classes VI to IX. While schools resumed physical classes for the current academic year from September, physical education classes had not been allowed due to the pandemic.

In a circular, the Commissioner for School Education said classes as per the physical education syllabus can resume for students of Classes VI to IX. Since students of Classes X, XI, and XII have board exams coming up, they will not have physical education classes, for now.

COVID-19 protocols are to be strictly followed.