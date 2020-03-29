Physical distancing goes for a toss at fish markets

Due to non-availability of mutton, fish markets at Kasimedu, Chintadripet, Aminjikarai and Avadi witnessed large crowds on Sunday, despite the lockdown.

Though people were seen wearing masks, they did not adhere to personal distancing and were seen jostling for space.

“At Kasimedu, the crowds started as early as 7 a.m. and buyers were there till noon. People were buying directly from the boats. Though fishing is not allowed now, boats sold fish from their stocks. These were kept in deep freeze on ice. However, prices were quite high due to the demand,” said a fish dealer.

Sources said that sellers at markets in Pattalam, Vanagaram and Kavankarai were told not to sell fish. The Marina Loop Road, a popular space for many in the city to buy fish, was also closed on both sides to prevent people from entering.

“This is not fair. When 40 tonnes of cultured prawns were sold at Chintadripet, our fishermen were not allowed to go to sea or sell fish. These were brought from far way and sold there. When there are so many restrictions for movement of other trucks, we wonder how these reached the heart of the city,” complained K. Bharathi of Nochikuppam.

Price rise

Redhills resident I. Murugappan said that he was able to make mutton biryani on Sunday since a vendor he knew had sold a goat to him and his friends.

“And we got it at a reasonable price too. Chicken and egg prices have climbed up back to ₹190/kg and ₹5/egg this weekend. No fish was sold in our area on Sunday,” he said.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that sale of fish inside Kasimedu would not be allowed near the wharf from Monday.

“Fish sale is being allowed since we cannot deny it. The issue at Kasimedu was that people went there at the same time and they just bought fish off the boats. The government has instructed the police and Fisheries department officials to ensure that people adhere to strict norms while buying fish. Since fishing in the sea is not allowed now, we got fish from the Sathanur dam for the Sunday demand. We sold inland fish, including cutla, rohu and carp,” he said.

The fish market at Vellore too saw large crowds on Sunday. The police and the district administration have asked vendors, including those selling vegetables, to adhere to norms stipulated by the district administration. Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram visited both markets and gave instructions to officials on regulations.