Photography fellowship programme for women

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and Studio A are offering a fellowship programme, Kanavu, comprising a year-long course in photography and filmmaking for women.
Photography and films shine a light on important issues and hidden stories. Though diversity is critical in the space, gender gap still persists in these fields. The fellowship aims to mentor five candidates from Tamil Nadu and open up avenues to a new career.
Candidates would be mentored by professionals and learn new artistic techniques.
Besides technical knowledge in photography and filmmaking, the fellowship would provide opportunities to develop business, project and portfolio management skills.
Those aged above 18 and living in Tamil Nadu may apply before March 31.
More details are available on chennaiphotobiennale.com
