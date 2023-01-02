In Pictures | Through the lens of late K.V. Srinivasan

January 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

K.V. Srinivasan who had worked with The Hindu for 20 years was a postgraduate degree holder in Sanskrit from the Vivekananda College (M.A. Sanskrit).

He had worked as a telephone operator in a private company for some time. Later, he went on to do freelance work. His career with newspapers began with The Financial Express, where he worked for a few years before joining The Peninsula in Doha, Qatar; later he worked with the Indian Express. He joined The Hindu in 2002.

Mr. Srinivasan was actively involved in the functioning of the Srinivasa Young Men’s Association (SYMA), a social service organisation in Triplicane and was a regular at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple. He was instrumental in finding a few stone inscriptions in the temple during its renovation.

He who loved capturing the different moods and colours of Sri Parthasarathy Temple covered the elaborate rituals of Vaikunda Ekadesi for The Hindu every year. This year, his final moments too were during the annual festival at the very same temple.

He is survived by his wife Sangeetha and two sons.

The photograph of Vaikunta Ekadesi festivities which was taken minutes before K.V. Srinivasan, the Special News Photographer succumbed to a massive heart attack at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane, Chennai on January 2, 2023

A view of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple at Triplicane in Chennai on June 17, 2022.

A view of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Tempe at Triplicane during the Car Festival in Chennai on February 9, 2021

The temple tank of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple at Triplicane in Chennai during the annoual Float Festival on March 10, 2005

Vaikunda Ekadesi festival at Sri Parthasarathy Temple at Triplicane in Chennai, that was covered by the late photojournalist last year on January 13, 2022. The presiding deity Sri Parthasarathy Swamy is seen crossing the Sorga Vasal.

The deities of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Chennai during the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival covered by the late photojournalist last year on January 13, 2022.

Ahead of Vaikunda Ekadesi that falls on January 2, 2023, Sorga Vasal is being cleaned at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane, Chennai on December 27, 2022

The sculptures of the temple car at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane in Chennai, after being cleaned. File

The Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of HR&CE Department R. Kannan and Archaeology expert K.T. Narasimhan showing the inscriptions displayed at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane in Chennai on June 6, 2015, after being discovered with the help of K.V. Srinivasan, the late lensman of The Hindu.

'Puliyodharai' prasadam given at Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple at Triplicane in Chennai on April 21, 2015.

People performing rituals for their ancestors on the occasion of ‘Mahalaya Amavasai’ at Triplicane Sri Parthasarathy temple tank in Chennai on September 25, 2022

'Andhadhi' - a thematic dance performance by Spanda Dance Company at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai on December 24, 2022

A music concert by vocal artist Sanjay Subramaniam is underway at The Music Academy in Chennai. on December 28, 2022

Residents of Ram Nagar at Velecharry in Chennai are being rescued in fibre boats by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department during the 2015 deluge, on December 4, 2015

Vehicles parked at the service road adjacent to Kamarajar Salai got submerged due to tsunami at the shores of the Marina on December 26, 2004 in Chennai. Huge seismic sea waves, triggered by a massive undersea earthquake off Sumatra coast in Indonesia had left over 9,300 people dead in India, Sri Lanka and South-East Asia

Fire that engulfed the slum dwellings at Sathyamurthy Nagar in Nandanam, Chennai is being doused on July 4, 2002

Students of Queen Mary’s College at Chennai attempt to enter Kamarajar Salai on April 5, 2003 as part of their massive protests against the unsuccessful attempt of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to demolish the college to build new Secretariat complex.

Udhayanidhi Stalin who is now the Chepauk - Thiruvallikeni MLA and Minister for Sports, with his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi during an event at Chennai on February 15, 2007

The then DMK president M. Karunanidhi is addressing the DMK district secretaries' meeting held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on November 07, 2005. Also seen are (from left): M. K. Stalin, Deputy General Secretary, and K. Anbazhagan, General Secretary.

Eight months before actor Vijayakanth floated his party MDMK, he and his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth hand over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, towards the Chief Minister's relief fund for tsunami victims, at the Secretariat in Chennai on January 3, 2005. Actor Vijayakanth had given ₹10 lakhs earlier.

MDMK general secretary, Vaiko is being produced at POTA Court in Poonamallee, Chennai on December 29, 2003 after being booked under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) over his speech during a public meeting at Tirumangalam in Madurai district in June 2002

The incumbent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the then Mayor of Chennai M.K. Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate Ma. Subramanian (who is presently the Health Minister) in view of Assembly byelection in Saidapet at Chennai on February 15, 2007. Also seen in the picture is the then DMK MLA (late) Parithi Ilamvazhuthi.

Actor Dhanush during an event at Chennai on July 30, 2003, a few days after the release of his film ‘Kaadhal Konden’

Cartoonist Madhan signing at Shoppers Stop showroom to mark the World Aids Day in Chennai on December 1, 2002

Passengers of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus push it owing to starting trouble at Anna Salai in Chennai on June 17, 2002

A bus shelter at Dr. Besant Road in Triplicane, Chennai has turned a shelter for cattle too, on November 29, 2002

Holi celebratrions at Sowcarpet in Chennai on March 18, 2003

A policeman holds an umbrella over the flame at the MGR Memorial in Chennai, protecting it from showers on the occasion of the former Chief Minister's 16th death anniversary on December 24, 2003