Photo expo from Jan. 24

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation is organising a photography exhibition, along with the Madras Art Guild, from January 24 to February 24, at the VR Mall. The exhibition will feature photographs shot by students from Chennai, who attended the second edition of the CPB residential photo camp held in Injambakkam. The images focus on climate change and sustainability.
A pinhole photography workshop by French Photographer Anita Pentecote will be held on February 8 and 9, in Adyar, where participants can make their own pinhole cameras, learn about the workings of a pinhole camera and how to develop their images in a darkroom.
For further details, log onto www.chennaiphotobiennale.com/ events, a press release said.
