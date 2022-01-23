Chennai

Photo contest for wetlands day

The Chennai Division of the Forest Department is organising a photography competition to commemorate World Wetlands Day, which is observed on 2 February every year.The theme for this year is “Action for People and Nature”Participants are categorised as below: one, school students; two, college students; three, Wetland Mitras (who care for the wetlands); and four, the general category. Best entries shall be selected by a district-level committee and the winners will be honoured on World Wetlands Day.The best photographs (selected from all districts) shall be exhibited in an appropriate forum. Participants can register via chennaiwetland@gmail.com. For further details, they can contact forest range offices Saran at 984317791.

