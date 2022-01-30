Photo Biennale winners

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation has announced the winners of the CPB Photo Awards 2021.

Submissions were made in three categories — News and Current Affairs, Climate Change and Conservation, and Social Documentary.

Kunal Patil was declared winner of The Danish Siddiqui Award for Photo of the Year, Zishaan Akbar Latif won the award for the Photo Story of the Year, Harsha Vadlamani won the News and Current Affairs [Single Image], Arun Sharma won the Climate Conservation [Single image] category while Siddharth Behl won the award for the Photo Story on Climate change and conservation, CPB said in a press release.

The awards were made possible with generous support from Sidhant Khanna, Srishti Digilife India and Nazar Foundation, the CPB said.