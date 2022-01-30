Chennai

Photo Biennale winners

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation has announced the winners of the CPB Photo Awards 2021.

Submissions were made in three categories — News and Current Affairs, Climate Change and Conservation, and Social Documentary.

Kunal Patil was declared winner of The Danish Siddiqui Award for Photo of the Year, Zishaan Akbar Latif won the award for the Photo Story of the Year, Harsha Vadlamani won the News and Current Affairs [Single Image], Arun Sharma won the Climate Conservation [Single image] category while Siddharth Behl won the award for the Photo Story on Climate change and conservation, CPB said in a press release.

The awards were made possible with generous support from Sidhant Khanna, Srishti Digilife India and Nazar Foundation, the CPB said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Photo Biennale
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2022 12:39:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/photo-biennale-winners/article38346838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY