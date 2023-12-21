Phoenix Marketcity donates relief materials to flood-affected people in south T.N.

December 21, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Chennai

Phoenix Marketcity has donated relief items to over 1,000 people who were affected in the floods in southern Tamil Nadu. The items such as rice, cooking oil, biscuits, dal, and others were collected by the mall and handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to benefit people in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. Speaking on the initiative, Sabari Nair, centre director, Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai said, “The mall has mobilised resources to address the urgent needs in the flood situation and appeals to others to contribute towards these relief measures.”