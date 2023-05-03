Philately summer camp in Chennai from May 11

May 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Philatelic Bureau will organise philately summer camps at Anna Road head post office in Chennai from May 11.

A press release said the three-day camp would help schoolchildren take up philately as a hobby. The department will hold camps in three batches — May 11-13; May 18-20 and May 25-27 between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. Each batch will accommodate 25 students.

Students will get to learn about functioning of a post office, how to prepare philatelic exhibits and improve their letter writing and communication skills. Eminent philatelists will share their experience.

Children in Classes VI to IX may enrol for the camp by paying a registration fee of ₹250. A philately deposit account will be opened for the child with the fee. The entry will be based on first-come-first-served basis. For details, call 9444933467, 9840595839, 9952965458 or 044-28543199 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.