Philatelic Bureau extends deadline for drawing contest

CHENNAI

02 September 2021 01:12 IST

Last date for sending in applications is September 11 now

The Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office, has extended the deadline for the drawing competition to design special covers on COVID-19 vaccination. The contest is to introduce philately as a hobby to schoolchildren and also create awareness on vaccination. The deadline has been pushed back to September 11.

The contest will have an entry fee of ₹200 and, children between the ages of six and 15 are eligible to enter. The entry fee has to be sent either as a cheque or demand draft in favour of The Chief Postmaster, Anna Road Head Post Office, or through an electronic money order addressed to The Chief Postmaster, Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office.

Once a roll number is allotted, the drawing should be scanned and emailed to philactivity@gmail.com in JPEG format on or before September 15. The top four winners in the primary and secondary categories would be awarded with cash prizes. For details, contact 9444180769/044-28543199, said a press release from M. Murali, Chief Postmaster, Anna Road Head Post Office.

