Philanthropy is inherent in our tradition, says R.N. Ravi

February 23, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Philanthropy is inherent in our tradition and has been ingrained into our lives. As the country moves forward, in what way each of us as individuals or a collective can contribute towards taking the country towards its destiny and being a ‘benevolent leader’ is important,” said Governor R.N. Ravi.

He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Guild of Service (Central) in Chennai on Thursday. Lauding the efforts of the organisation and its service across diverse areas, including education, disability and health, he appealed to them to continue working for the welfare of those who are in need.

“This organisation has touched the lives of a large number of people for the good and the pioneers, and everyone else who have sustained this work for all these significant number of years deserve applause and tributes. I’m very confident that this organisation will continue serving the society for many years to come,” he said.

S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak, who was the guest of honour, said despite the tradition and history associated with philanthropy, the country was perceived as one bereft of philanthropic tradition and this was something on which everyone should ponder over.

“Charity has always been a normal household tradition and these are the characteristics of our society. Institutionalised charity is more of a recent phenomenon, over the last 100 to 150 years, and the Guild of Service is one of the greatest examples of the same,” he said and lauded its efforts over the years.

A coffee table book tracing the journey of the Guild of Service over the last 100 years was released by the Governor.

Ragashree, a handball player and Bhoopalan, a FUTSAL player, both residents of the organisation’s Bala Vihar (A Home for the Intellectually Challenged Children), will be participating in World Games for Special Olympics, were felicitated on the occasion.

K.S. Sripathi, Chairperson, GOS; N. Ramachandran, Vice-Chairperson; and Himani Datar, Honorary Secretary, spoke.

