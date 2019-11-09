PHC in West Mambalam to be given a facelift

A blaze caused by a short-circuit engulfed the medical equipment at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) on Govindan Road (Ward 140) near Araganathan subway in West Mambalam. The incident, which occurred a month ago, has finally paved the way for the healthcare centre to receive a facelift.

The Zone-10 (Kodambakkam) of the Greater Chennai Corporation is renovating the PHC. The facility which was opened in 1981 is undergoing its first renovation.

Spread over 3,000 sq.ft, the single-storey healthcare centre has a spacious visitors’ hall, separate rooms for duty doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. As per plan, the floor of the healthcare centre will be completely redone. It will get tiled floor. Also, the entire electrical wiring and plumbing-related structures have been redone. Additional seating arrangements will be provided. The rest rooms have been constructed separately for staff and visitors. Rainwater harvesting structure has been built where water from the terrace will be channelised to the decades-old well within the healthcare centre. Additional rooms have been built to store medicines and keep equipment and fresh coat of paint has been given.

“Mostly, residents from Devanathan Colony, Kasikulam, Nagarathinammal Colony, Jothi Ramalingam Street, Lake View Road and Kodambakkam Road West benefit from this facility. After renovation, it may receive more patronage,” says S. Pankajam, a resident of West Mambalam.

“But for a few wiring works including installation of fans and lights, most of the work is over,” says a health official.