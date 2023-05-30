Phase II underwater survey for Korkai to begin soon

May 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The phase II underwater survey to find evidence regarding the ancient port city of Korkai will begin shortly.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, K.D. Joshi, controller of examinations, Indian Maritime University (IMU) said, the survey began last year and its phase I was nearing completion. “[As part of] our MoU with the Archeological Survey of India, Chennai Chapter, we are carrying out an underwater survey [to look] for the remains Korkai. The experts are sailing and gathering data to see of there is any evidence. They are using modern equipment to sense what is underwater and see if there are structured undulations in the seabed. If there are, then it is indicative of some evidence. The results will be shared shortly,” he said.

Briefing about the IMU, he said that in the last decade, the institution had launched five programmes, including M. Tech in marine technology in Kolkata; MBA in international transportation and logistics management in Visakhapatnam; B. Sc in nautical sciences in Kochi; BBA in logistics retailing and e-commerce in Chennai and Kochi; and BBA in maritime logistics.

“We have witnessed an increase in the number of Indian seafarers employed in the global market. It has risen by almost 114 per cent in the last nine years,” he added.