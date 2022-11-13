  1. EPaper
Phase II tunnels of Metro Rail to run below phase I stations in Kilpauk, Thousand Lights and Nandanam

The new tunnels at these stations will be 25 m to 30 m underground; measures, including real-time monitoring, will be taken to ensure that train operations are not affected at these locations, say officials

November 13, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated November 15, 2022 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a few years, passengers who travel in the trains of Metro Rail’s phase I network will find trains from the phase II network running about 6 m to 10 m below them.

In some of the areas like Kilpauk, Nandanam and Thousand Lights, the phase II tunnels will be constructed underneath the phase I passages, according to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

“It is going to be quite a challenge as the phase I trains will be operational when tunnelling is under way for the phase II stretch at these locations. We have to take various measures to ensure that the train operations are not affected in the phase I network,” an official said.

At Kilpauk, Thousand Lights and Nandanam stations in the phase I project, the tunnels are constructed at a depth of nearly 18 m to 20 m underground. In the phase II project, these three stations will have tunnels going as deep as 25 m to 30 m, officials said.

“We have to constantly monitor the tunnelling operations carefully. We have chalked out a detailed plan for this work so that safety is not compromised in any way. We will check the existing track parameters, and there will be real-time monitoring. Even if the readings of the instrument change by a few millimetres, we will halt to check before proceeding ahead,” the official said.

In the phase I project, covering 45 km of the city, the Kilpauk station falls on the Green Line while Thousand Lights and Nandanam stations are part of the Blue Line. In the phase II project, the Corridor 3 (between Madhavaram and SIPCOT) has stations at Kilpauk and Thousand Lights, and Corridor 4 (between Light House and Poonamallee) has a station at Nandanam.

At present, tunnelling operations have started at Madhavaram for the construction of the underground stretch in phase II’s Corridor 3.

