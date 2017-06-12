Phase II of airport project to focus on passenger amenities

The phase II project of the Chennai airport will have an integrated terminal with improved facilities at an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore.

Sources said the modernised airport will have three buildings that will be integrated, making it a huge terminal.

The building will predominantly be made of glass and three designs have been proposed to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Draft sent to board

“A brief draft concept has been sent to the board; once, we receive the approval by the end of the month, a detailed plan will be ready in the next six months,” an airport official said.

The project will begin by the end of the year or early next year and will be completed in 42 months.

Problems identified

“The existing problems have been identified and now, there will be a special focus on making it passenger-friendly. Also, features from international airports including Changi International Airport and JFK International Airport are being looked at to be incorporated here. The security hold area will be designed in such a way that there is no congestion,” the official said.

AAI officials said that the modernised airport will have a capacity to hold 30 million passengers while the existing one can handle only 18 million passengers. Also, the aircraft movement will increase from 32 to 40 per hour.

Unlike the Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, the Chennai airport now has two non-integrated terminals that are about 800 metres apart.

Also, there is no travelator now to connect the terminals near the entry point of terminals.

But the plan to construct a facility is on and it may be in place by the end of the year or early next year, airport officials said.