Pharmacy owner held for illegal sale of cough syrup in Ambattur Industrial Estate

He was selling the scheduled drug to migrant workers at high prices and without a prescription

November 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Avadi city police has arrested a pharmacy owner for allegedly selling cough syrup illegally without a medical prescription. The police identified the arrested as R. Ashokan, 38, of ICF Colony in Ambattur Industrial Estate. After receiving information that Ashokan was illegally selling a scheduled drug to migrant workers, the police mounted surveillance on the shop. The police caught him selling the syrup without a prescription on Thursday and seized 150 bottles of the medicine. They said he was also selling the syrup at a higher price.

