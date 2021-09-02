Pharmacists, assistant held for fund misappropriation

CHENNAI

02 September 2021 01:26 IST

Personnel from the SRMC police station on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a pharmacist, for allegedly misappropriating over ₹5 lakh of cash from sales proceeds at the Amma Marunthagam in Porur.

Recently, the officers of the Audit Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation inspected the account and verified the inventory of the Amma Marunthagam on Trunk Road, Porur. They found that ₹5 lakh had been misappropriated by the pharmacist and her assistant. Chennai Corporation Cooperative Stores president G. Devarajan had lodged a complaint with the police.

On interrogation, the police found that the duo had committed the crime by showing an increase in the available stock. Pharmacist M. Subashiny, 43, of Karapakkam, and her assistant S. Christopher, 45, of K.K. Nagar, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

