Pharmacist arrested for selling sleeping pills without prescription in Red Hills

CHENNAI

29 October 2020 01:56 IST

The Kodungaiyur police on Wednesday arrested a pharmacist who allegedly sold sleeping pills and cough syrup to youngsters without prescription for drug abuse.

Based on information received from a juvenile who was caught using sleeping pills, police detained B. Mohan, 31, of Red Hills, who was running a medical shop in the Kodungaiyur police station limits on Tuesday and 170 nitrazepam tablets (17 strips) and 20 bottles of codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate syrup were seized from his shop.

Investigation revealed that he sold each strip worth ₹50 for ₹700 to youngsters without prescription. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising