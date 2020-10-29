Chennai

Pharmacist arrested for selling sleeping pills without prescription in Red Hills

The Kodungaiyur police on Wednesday arrested a pharmacist who allegedly sold sleeping pills and cough syrup to youngsters without prescription for drug abuse.

Based on information received from a juvenile who was caught using sleeping pills, police detained B. Mohan, 31, of Red Hills, who was running a medical shop in the Kodungaiyur police station limits on Tuesday and 170 nitrazepam tablets (17 strips) and 20 bottles of codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate syrup were seized from his shop.

Investigation revealed that he sold each strip worth ₹50 for ₹700 to youngsters without prescription. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 1:56:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pharmacist-arrested-for-selling-sleeping-pills-without-prescription-in-red-hills/article32967753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY