Pharmacies told to notify details of customers with COVID-19 symptoms

CHENNAI

07 June 2021 00:43 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has instructed all pharmacies to notify details of persons buying drugs, like paracetamol or azithromycin, for having symptoms similar to COVID-19 or other influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

In an order issued on Sunday, Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi said it had come to the knowledge of the Corporation that many pharmacies were selling such drugs but were not notifying the authorities with the information required for the effective handling of the pandemic. “The GCC has to contact all such patients with COVID-19-like symptoms but have not been tested,” the order said.

As per the powers vested under sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Regulations, he said all pharmacies had been asked to notify such details with immediate effect. The pharmacies must share the name, address, mobile number, symptoms and the drugs sold to such symptomatic persons on a daily basis to the email id gccpvtpharmacyreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in

The Commissioner also nominated 15 entomologists from the Corporation for coordination with pharmacies. Those who do not comply would be liable for punishment under the Disaster Management Act.