Pharmacies must install surveillance cameras within 30 days: Chennai Collector

March 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Chennai

Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade ordered on Tuesday that surveillance cameras should be installed at all pharmacies in the district within 30 days. The order, issued under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (conditional order for removal of nuisance), is applicable to all pharmacies that sell Schedule ‘X’, ‘H’ , and ‘H1’ drugs. “Appropriate legal action will be taken against owners of pharmacies that are not equipped with surveillance cameras,” the Collector stated in a release.

