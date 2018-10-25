Pharmacies asked to refer fever cases to govt. facilities

more-in

In the light of dengue and H1N1 cases, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has instructed pharmacies across the State to refer persons seeking medications for fever without prescriptions to the nearest government medical facility.

K. Sivabalan, Director of Drugs Control, said there are 35,000 to 40,000 medical shops in the State. “We have instructed pharmacies through the assistant directors and drug inspectors of the department not to issue any tablets for fever over the counter. If persons seek medications over the counter, they should be referred to the nearest government hospital,” he said.

Paracetamol tablets should not be sold without prescriptions, he said, adding that they have asked the assistant directors and drug inspectors to ensure that pharmacies have adequate stock of antiviral medicine, Oseltamivir — in tablet, capsule and syrup forms — for treating H1N1.

“If private nursing homes do not have Oseltamivir, they can approach the respective deputy director of health services for getting the stock,” he said.

Easy availability

Earlier, Oseltamivir was in the list of Schedule ‘X’ drugs, but this was withdrawn to ensure its easy availability on ordinary licence. It is sold only on prescription, he said.

He added that there was continuous monitoring to ensure that quacks do not get drug supply. “Wholesale drug distributors should ensure that the order is placed by a registered medical practitioner and they should get the written order. If this is not done, legal action will be taken against them,” he said.