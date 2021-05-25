Pharmaceutical firm owner from Villivakkam held for sale of Remdesivir

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 00:49 IST

The Civil Supplies CID on Monday arrested an owner of a private pharmaceutical company in Villivakkam for illegally selling Remdesivir.

The team seized at least 30 vials from him.

Following information, the officials visited the SGN Pharmaceuticals firm in Villivakkam and deployed a decoy.

The owner G. Senguttuvan, 34, agreed to sell one Remdesivir vial for ₹18,000.

The team nabbed Senguttuvan and handed him over to the personnel of the Villivakkam police station along with the seized vials.

The police registered a case and arrested Senguttuvan.

He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city on Monday, the police said.