‘Pharma unit discharging chemicals near Vedanthangal’

CHENNAI

28 July 2020 00:03 IST

NGO says its field study found industrial solvents in water

The Chennai Climate Action Group (CCAG) has said that a field study done by it downstream of the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. unit near the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary found traces of four industrial solvents in groundwater and in the soil.

The industrial solvents, commonly used in pharmaceutical manufacturing — dibromocholoromethane, dichloromethane, tetrachloroethane and toluene — were found in the water and soil samples taken by CCAG and Community Environmental Monitoring on July 10, less than a day after heavy rains in the locality. “While dibromochloromethane and dichloromethane were found in all three water samples, including one from an irrigation well, tetrachloroethene and toluene were found in the water sample taken from a pond downstream of the factory and a stream carrying rainwater run-off from the plant,” CCAG said.

The toxic discharge flows via ground and surface water through a small pond called Sitheri to the Pudupet Thangal and Hanumanthakuppam Eri before reaching the Madurantakam lake.

Advertising

Advertising

Company denies charge

The company said: “Sun Pharma plant at Sathammai village in Madurantakam has zero liquid discharge system with state-of-the-art waste treatment facility. We have a solvent recovery plant on the premises for recycling of solvents.”