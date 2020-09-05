PGs and hostels try out new strategies to be in the black

At a hostel mess. File photo used for representational purpose only

Hostels for working professionals in Chennai, especially those on the IT Corridor, turn to alternative businesses to tide through the difficult times caused by the pandemic

What was a Sunday speciality has become the key ingredient of an alternative business for this ladies hostel in Thoraipakkam.

If everything goes according to plan, by the first week of October, "Feel At Home" would be launching its food venture from its main facility, one of four hostels.

Varieties of briyani would be its main offering.

“Our speciality is briyani varieties, which we were serving anyway to our occupants on Sundays," says Subadharshini H, who manages the four ladies hostels.

Subadharshini has temporarily closed three of the four hostels due to poor occupancy, caused by working professionals heading to their hometowns as they are now working from home.

“I retained my main branch that has the central kitchen and from where I hope to start supplying all varieties of food,” discloses Subadharshini.

She has applied for a food license and is confident of getting it soon.

“All these six months I was without any business and that’s when I decided this cannot go on, and that we had to adapt. I am waiting only for the license; otherwise, I am good to start,” says Subadharshini who has the staff from the four kitchens to assist her in this venture.

Before the lockdown, the hostel served food to around 250 occupants, and so, the switch to running a food business should not pose any huge challenge.

She plans to tie up with food aggregators and get orders on a regular basis.

Subadarshini has found another means to earn a small income. Her friend was shifting to his hometown and wanted to keep all his goods in a warehouse. “As my hostel rooms are vacant, I have allowed him to keep his things where I get a small amount as rent,” Subadarshini says she has not promoted this idea.

In Sholinganallur, a hostel is said to be using eight of its rooms for oyster mushroom cultivation.

Those in the hostel business reveal that enquiries for conversion of hostels into hotels and home-stays are coming thick and fast.

Swapna Manuel, who runs Olive Castles, “A leading private hospital wanted us to let out our hostels as a COVID care centre. After mulling over the offer, we dropped it.”