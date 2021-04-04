PG medical students protest salary delay

They also cite increase in workload

Postgraduate medical students of a number of government medical college hospitals staged a protest on Saturday to raise issues including the increase in workload and delay in disbursal of salary.

Doctors from the three medical college hospitals in Chennai — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital — staged a demonstration on the campus of RGGGH.

Bearing the brunt

The doctors said medical interns, also known as CRRIs (Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship), in government medical college hospitals had completed the internship period and the next batch of CRRIs would be able to join only after two or three months due to COVID-19. In such a situation, PGs were bearing the brunt of increased workload, a section of them said.

Based on representation from postgraduate students, many medical colleges had asked staff nurses to help doctors. “But not many are supportive. Only a few are helping us,” one of the PGs said.

“Our main demand is that steps should be taken immediately to increase the total workforce for the welfare of the patients,” he said.

The doctors said they were receiving salary once in two or three months.